A 29-year-old man has pleaded guilty to chasing down a man in a southern Minnesota park and fatally stabbing him in the summer of 2020.

Hassan Nur Hassan, of Owatonna, pleaded guilty Thursday in Steele County District Court to second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree assault in connection with the death of Mohamed Aweis Mohamed, 32, in Dartts Park in Owatonna.

The plea deal calls for Hassan to be sentenced to a term of 16 3⁄ 4 years. With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Hassan will serve roughly 10 years in prison and the balance on supervised release. Sentencing is scheduled for March 8.

On July 12, 2020, police made the discovery of Mohamed's body in the park in response to a 911 call, according to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Two knives were recovered at the scene, where emergency responders declared him dead from a stab wound to the chest.

According to the criminal complaint, after an earlier disagreement at a different park, Hassan chased Mohamed with brass knuckles that had knives attached to them, a witness said. Hassan caught up to Mohamed, stabbed him, then stole a witness' car and drove off.