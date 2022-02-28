A 66-year-old man has pleaded guilty to disobeying a red light and causing a collision that killed a motorcyclist in East Bethel.

Stephen E. Notsch, of Big Lake, Minn., was supposed to go on trial Monday in Anoka County District Court in connection with the death of 64-year-old Michael T. McCauley on July 22, 2020.

The plea agreement calls for Notsch to admit to criminal vehicular homicide and receive no jail time. Under the agreement, he can have the charge dismissed if he abides by the terms of his sentence, scheduled for March 31.

Notsch was heading east on Viking Boulevard in the far right lane and moved to a lane to his left before turning right against a red light, according to the criminal complaint. He then collided with the motorcycle as it entered the intersection on southbound Hwy. 65 on a green light.

The crash investigation concluded that "the main contributing factor in the crash was [Notsch] making a right turn on red [and] disobeying the posted 'no turn on red except in the right lane' signs," the complaint read.

McCauley, of East Bethel, was thrown from his motorcycle and died at the scene. The patrol said he was not wearing a helmet. Notsch was not hurt.