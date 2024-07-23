One of five people accused of plotting to bribe a juror with a gift bag stuffed with cash during last month's federal meal fraud case pleaded guilty to bribery charges Tuesday.

Abdimajid Mohamed Nur, 23, of Shakopee, pleaded guilty to one count of bribery of a juror. He is also awaiting sentencing for felony fraud convictions in the first trial in the massive Feeding Our Future case. During his first court appearance on the bribery charges Tuesday in Minneapolis, he admitted to his role in trying to circumvent that conviction through a scheme to buy off a juror meticulously selected during jury selection.

A federal grand jury last month indicted Nur, Ladan Ali and brothers Abdiaziz Farah, Said Farah and Abdulkarim Farah on charges of conspiracy to bribe a juror, bribery of a juror and corruptly influencing a juror. Abdiaziz Farah is also charged with one count of obstruction of justice for allegedly deleting the contents of his phone when a judge ordered all seven defendants in the trial to turn over their phones after the bribery attempt was revealed.

All but Abdulkarim Farah — a younger half brother of the other two Farah siblings — and Ali were charged in the food aid fraud case that went to trial.

According to charges, the defendants singled out a young woman identified as Juror 52 at the beginning of trial and surveiled her before delivering a bag of $120,000 in cash at her home just before deliberations began last month.

Ali was recruited by Nur and flew from her home in Seattle to offer the 23-year-old juror the cash supplied by Said Farah on June 2. The juror was allegedly targeted by the defendants because she was the youngest juror and appeared to be the only person of color.

She was promised more money — prosecutors said Wednesday that the group had $200,000 in total cash for the scheme — in exchange for returning a not-guilty verdict. The juror reported the alleged bribery attempt to police and was excused from the trial the next day.

Prosecutors have since disclosed in court that Nur had a previous relationship with Ali before recruiting her to aid the plot in Minnesota.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger said previously that federal agents discovered on one of the defendant's phones a detailed manual purportedly aimed at ordering the woman to sway the jury toward acquitting the seven people on trial. Prosecutors have added that Abdulkarim Farah recorded video of Ali dropping off the cash at the juror's home on June 2, with promises of more to come if the juror complied, so that the group would have evidence of the juror accepting the money.

The four others charged in the alleged conspiracy have pleaded not guilty. All but Ali, who is on supervised release, remain jailed as the case proceeds. Nur is being held in Anoka County Jail as he awaits sentencing for his multiple convictions.