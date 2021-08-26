MINNEAPOLIS — A southern Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm after he bragged about his illegal shotgun and plans to kill a police officer at a Donald Trump rally at the state Capitol.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported 22-year-old Dayton Sauke of Owatonna entered his plea in federal court in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

According to a criminal complaint, Sauke had been offering to sell illegal firearms on Snapchat for months and posted about plans to kill a law enforcement officer at the Trump event in January. Court documents show Sauke posted on Snapchat that even if he only killed one police officer, that's more than any "antifa cop lovers have ever killed."

Sauke told agents he sold 120 firearms last year and showed them pictures of other guns on his cellphone, the complaint said.

The plea agreement calls for a sentence ranging from 21 to 41 months in prison. Sentencing hasn't been scheduled.