A 37-year-old Minneapolis man remains on the run Wednesday after being charged with stealing five French bulldog puppies from a home south of the Twin Cities and holding the pricy pooches for ransom.

A warrant was issued last week for the arrest of Mikiyel D. Patton, who's charged in Goodhue County District Court with felony theft in connection with him abducting the dogs on Dec. 2 from a Cannon Falls home in the 700 block of Cannon Court.

The dogs, Platinum French bulldogs known as "Fluffies," are valued at $15,000 each, the criminal complaint read.

Police Chief Jeff McCormick said Patton remains a fugitive and the puppies have yet to be located.

The dogs are owned by Vanessa Taylor, the complaint read. Taylor disclosed on Facebook that her puppies were only two weeks old at the time they were stolen, and Miller was caring for them as a whelper.

According to the complaint:

Jennifer Miller reported to police that Patton made off with the dogs while she was sleeping.

Miller said Patton was staying at her home because he didn't have anywhere else to go. In exchange, she accepted his offer to look after the pups.

She said she heard Patton get up about 9 a.m. enter the puppies' room. Miller said she awoke about 90 minutes later and saw that Patton and the dogs were gone.

"Patton emptied his backpack and clothing and used it to put the puppies in," the complaint read.

Miller said she fears that if the dogs are not found soon, "they would likely die without their mother," the complaint continued.

Taylor contacted police a day later and said Patton posted a photo on social media and wrote about "hustling for money," the complaint noted.

Taylor said her brother got Patton on the phone. Patton told him that he stole the dogs because Miller owes him $20,000 and would not turn over the puppies until he was paid.

Patton added that Taylor should stop sharing his photo online with others because he is a dangerous person.