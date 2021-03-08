DETROIT — A man suspected in three homicides in Ohio has died in Detroit, four days after he was shot by police outside a motel in the city, authorities said.
Chandra Moore, 55, died Friday, Detroit police Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood said.
Moore was shot while exchanging gunfire with police outside the Rivertown Inn and Suites on March 1.
He was wanted in Cincinnati after the deaths of his estranged wife, Brittany Wagoner, 28, and two men: Timothy Dugar, 33, and Andrew Wesley, 35, police said.
Detroit police were watching the motel when Moore emerged from a room and began shooting at officers, Chief James Craig said.
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 3 of Derek Chauvin murder trial: Two more jurors chosen for a total of five so far
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 3 of Derek Chauvin murder trial: Two more jurors chosen for a total of five so far
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 3 of Derek Chauvin murder trial: Two more jurors chosen for a total of five so far
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 3 of Derek Chauvin murder trial: Two more jurors chosen for a total of five so far
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Hawaii's rains, floods cited as examples of climate change
Heavy rains are part of the winter wet season in Hawaiian Islands. But the downpours triggering flooding that destroyed homes and bridges and set off mass evacuations on multiple islands this week are also an example of the more intense rainstorms officials and climate scientists say are occurring more frequently as the planet warms.
Coronavirus
Kids, teens likely to join line for COVID vaccine
Tests already underway for younger recipients.
Nation
Report: Cuomo groped female aide in governor's residence
An aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he groped her in the governor's residence, a newspaper reported Wednesday, in the most serious allegation made yet by a series of women against the embattled Democrat.
Politics
As GOP makes it harder to vote, few Republicans dissent
In Arizona, a Republican state senator worried aloud that his party's proposed voter identification requirements might be too "cumbersome." But he voted for the bill anyway.
Nation
Alaska Senate takes action against member over virus rules
The Alaska Senate voted Wednesday to allow leadership to restrict access to the Capitol by Republican Sen. Lora Reinbold, who fellow lawmakers say has refused to follow measures meant to guard against COVID-19.