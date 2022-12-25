THORNTON, Colo. — A man killed his wife and then himself at a Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in suburban Denver, Thornton police said Sunday.
A fire was reported at the hall around 9 a.m. before another caller told police that a man had shot a woman and then himself, authorities said.
The man and woman were former members of the congregation, police said. Their names have not been released.
A hazmat team with the Adams County Sheriff's Office is investigating suspicious devices at the hall.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
Frigid monster storm across US claims at least 28 lives
Millions of people hunkered down against a deep freeze Sunday to ride out the winter storm that has killed at least 28 people across the United States and is expected to claim more lives after trapping some residents inside houses with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses.
Nation
Man kills wife, himself at Colorado Jehovah's Witnesses hall
A man killed his wife and then himself at a Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in suburban Denver, Thornton police said Sunday.
Nation
Boil water order issued in Mississippi capital amid freeze
City officials in Jackson, Mississippi, on Christmas Day announced that residents must now boil their drinking water due to water lines bursting in the frigid temperatures.
Nation
Florida deputy fatally shot during Christmas Eve standoff
A sheriff's deputy in the Florida Panhandle was fatally shot Christmas Eve during a standoff with a suspect who was being served a warrant.
Nation
Judge won't drop charges for former gubernatorial candidate
A federal judge in Florida has refused to throw out criminal charges against Andrew Gillum, disagreeing with the former Democratic gubernatorial nominee's assertions that he was the victim of selective prosecution because he was a Black candidate for governor.