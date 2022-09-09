A shootout that broke out during an altercation inside a north Minneapolis bar early Friday ended with one man dead and three others injured.

Police went to the 1400 block of Washington Avenue N. about 1 a.m. on a report of a shooting and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, said Minneapolis Police Department spokesman Garrett Parten.

Officers rendered aid to the victim until paramedics arrived and took him to Hennepin Healthcare in downtown Minneapois where he died, Parten said.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was the 64th homicide in Minneapolis this year, according to a Star Tribune database. His name was not released.

A second man who was found at the scene with "potentionally life-threatening wounds" was taken to the hospital by ambulance, Parten said.

Two other men who suffered gunshot wounds arrived at the hospital in private vehicles, Parten said.

All of the victims were in their 30s, he added.

Preliminary indications show that an altercation inside a bar where a private event was underway led to the shooting. Additional shots were fired as the incident moved outside the bar, Parten said.

The fatal shooting happened just hours after a 16-year-old was shot near the corner of Knox and Plymouth avenues N. The teen later died at the hospital.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. Information can be submitted anonymously.