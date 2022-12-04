A man was shot and killed in a northeast Minneapolis bar Saturday night.
Police were called to the Spring Street Tavern at 355 Monroe St. NE. on a report of shots fired just before midnight. Officers found a man in his 30s who had been shot at least once. He died at the scene.
The motive for the shooting was an escalating incident between the victim and a man in his 40s. They knew each other, according to police.
The suspect was injured before the shooting and was taken to a hospital for treatment. He will be booked into jail after he is treated, police said.
This is the 75th homicide in Minneapolis this year. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the name of the victim.
