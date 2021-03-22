Authorities have identified the man who died in a blast that destroyed two mobile homes and damaged a third in western Wisconsin.

John Cook, 50, of Dresser, was found dead in the home where the explosion originated, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

The blast quickly engulfed one residence midafternoon Wednesday in the Valley View Mobile Home Court and spread to a neighbor's home, the Sheriff's Office said.

Fire responders extinguished the flames that eventually reached a third home, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Authorities have yet to address what led to the blast.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482