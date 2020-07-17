A man died Thursday evening in a two-vehicle crash in West Lakeland Township, in Washington County, authorities said.

Deputies were called to the scene of the crash at N. Manning Avenue and N. 22nd Street at 6:20 p.m. One of the vehicles involved was a commercial vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The driver of the passenger vehicle died at the scene. No further details were available late Thursday.

The Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol are investigating.