Authorities have identified the man who died last month in a house fire in western Hennepin County.

Neil W. Halverson, 39, of Orono, died from smoke inhalation and burns suffered late in the evening on March 1 at the home in the 1100 block of N. Willow Drive, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Friday.

He was found dead inside hours later, once the flames were doused.

Two other men who were in a room on the second floor of the house got out having suffered similar but less serious injuries, said Long Lake Fire Chief James Van Eyll.

Halverson was in a second-floor bedroom and found dead near the back door on the first floor, Van Eyll said.

Authorities have yet to disclose how the fire started.