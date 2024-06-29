A man in his 50s died after being shot in north Minneapolis Friday night, police said.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired on the 3500 block of Penn Ave. North and found the man "with life-threatening gunshot wounds sitting in a vehicle," the Minneapolis Police Department said in a news release.

He died at the scene. The victim's identity has not yet been released.

No arrests have been made, and no other details were immediately available Saturday morning. Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to anonymously call 1-800-222-8477.