A man in his 50s died after being shot in north Minneapolis Friday night, police said.
Officers responded to reports of shots fired on the 3500 block of Penn Ave. North and found the man "with life-threatening gunshot wounds sitting in a vehicle," the Minneapolis Police Department said in a news release.
He died at the scene. The victim's identity has not yet been released.
No arrests have been made, and no other details were immediately available Saturday morning. Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to anonymously call 1-800-222-8477.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
St. Cloud With time running out, Sartell school board approves employee contracts — but not without a fight
More from Star Tribune
St. Cloud With time running out, Sartell school board approves employee contracts — but not without a fight
More from Star Tribune
St. Cloud With time running out, Sartell school board approves employee contracts — but not without a fight
More from Star Tribune
St. Cloud With time running out, Sartell school board approves employee contracts — but not without a fight
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Girl, 13, took charge amid 1925 storm chaos on Minneapolis lake
Her aunt and toddler cousin were killed, but rather than letting the trauma paralyze her, the young teenager put her Girl Scout first-aid training to action.
St. Cloud
With time running out, Sartell school board approves employee contracts — but not without a fight
The board had one last chance Friday to approve the contracts before they expired and the employees lost their jobs.
North Metro
Family members identify woman shot to death this week by police in North Branch
Jamie Ann Crabtree, 36, was killed Thursday night during an encounter with officers, according to her family.
Minneapolis
Man killed in north Minneapolis shooting Friday night
No arrests have been made, and the victim's identity has not yet been released.
Minneapolis
Upper Harbor affordable housing project delayed, may need tweaking
Financing complications are pushing back the construction timeline of all affordable housing buildings planned for the Upper Harbor site in north Minneapolis, and developers say they may need to reimagine the plans.