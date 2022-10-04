A man was killed in an incident involving a farm implement in southwestern Minnesota, officials said.
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred at about 2:40 p.m. Monday on farmland south of Marshall in the 2400 block of County Road 35.
The Sheriff's Office identified the man as Edward G. Wyffels of Marshall.
He was among other people working with fertilizer application equipment at the time, Sheriff Eric Wallen told the Marshall Independent. Officials offered no further details about how the incident occurred.
