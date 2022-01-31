A fight in Fridley has left one man dead and a suspect jailed, authorities said Monday.
Police and emergency medical responders were called to the 6300 block of NE. Pierce Street about 10:20 p.m. Sunday concerning a fight and located an unconscious man there, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.
Responders began resuscitation efforts, but the man was declared dead at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said.
A man who fled the scene was arrested shortly afterward and remains jailed.
The Sheriff's Office has yet to reveal details about what led to the fight. Identities of the two men also have yet to be released.
