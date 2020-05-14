FARGO, N.D. — Police have identified the man who was fatally shot in the parking lot of a Fargo shopping center.
Anquine Lamont White, 39, of Hawley, Minnesota, was killed and another man was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday outside Northport Shopping Center, authorities said.
KFGO reports two people have been arrested and police say two guns were recovered.
The name and condition of the man who was wounded have not been released. Police say they want to speak with the witness or witnesses in a vehicle seen in the vicinity of the shooting.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Local
Milwaukee twins accepted to 37 colleges, pick Marquette
A set of identical twins from Milwaukee have a lot more in common than their appearances.
Variety
Sergeant fired in school shooting response to get job back
A Florida sheriff's sergeant fired because he sat in a parked car during a 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will get his job back along with back pay, according to a statement from the union that represents deputies.
National
Typhoon hits Philippines as some places see pandemic relief
A typhoon that slammed into the Philippines on Thursday forced a risky evacuation for tens of thousands of people during the coronavirus pandemic, while New Zealand and Japan were among countries to relax restrictions as the virus is brought under control in some places
National
Global shares fall as hopes fade for quick economic rebound
Global shares declined Thursday on pessimism about life getting back to normal soon amid the coronavirus pandemic, after the U.S. central bank chief warned of…
National
'A pressure cooker': Pa. governor aims to contain GOP revolt
By many accounts, Gov. Tom Wolf has helped mitigate Pennsylvania's coronavirus outbreak and avoided the full-blown disasters seen elsewhere. His success in the next challenge — containing the growing resistance to his efforts — is to be determined.