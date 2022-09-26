A man killed in a daylight shooting near downtown Minneapolis was identified Monday.

Brenell M. Green, 24, of St. Paul, suffered a gunshot to the torso on Thursday and died later that morning at HCMC, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

The gunfire occurred about 9:20 a.m. near Groveland and Nicollet avenues, police said. No arrests have been announced.

A man started shooting at Green, who took off running but was soon hit by gunfire, police said. Green fell to the ground about a block to the west near E. 19th Street and 1st Avenue.

There have been 67 homicides in Minneapolis so far this year, according to a Star Tribune database. That compares to 77 in the city at this time last year.