MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for the driver who crashed into a residence and killed a man who was sitting in the front yard.
The crash happened about 6 p.m. Sunday on the city's southwest side, according to officials. The victim was a 67-year-old man. Paramedics were unsuccessful in reviving him.
The driver of the vehicle involved fled the scene on foot and is currently being sought, police said.
The victim has not yet been identified.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
National
2 shootings, 2 days, 2 miles: US inequality microcosm bared
A Black man, accosted by police on a domestic dispute call, is left with bullet wounds in his back that will likely keep him from ever walking again. A white 17-year-old, rifle in hand, strolls past authorities untouched amid cries that he just gunned down three people protesting the Black man's shooting.
National
Candidate draws criticism over meme about Wisconsin shooting
A Republican congressional nominee in Alabama is facing criticism for a weekend social media post, which he later deleted, of a meme that appeared to support a teenager charged with killing two people, and wounding a third, during protests in Wisconsin.
Minneapolis
Child's body recovered from Mississippi River in Minneapolis
Crews recovered the body of a 6-year-old from the Mississippi River in downtown Minneapolis on Monday, ending a search that began Saturday.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Coronavirus
New Minnesota college presidents prepare for an unprecedented fall semester
New leaders at Bethel, Macalester, N. Hennepin face daunting semester.