A 41-year-old man was killed at a home west of Faribault in southern Minnesota early Tuesday, and an arrest was quickly made, authorities said.

The incident occurred about 12:40 a.m. at a home in Morristown in the 100 block of SE. 2nd Street, the Rice County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were sent to the residence for what was described as a disturbance, the Sheriff's Office said. They arrived to find the victim dead.

A 32-year-old Morristown man was arrested at the scene without resistance and awaits charges on suspicion of murder. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

The Sheriff's Office has yet to disclose a preliminary motive for the killing or explain the relationship between the two men.