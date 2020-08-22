Police are investigating a home evasion in White Bear Lake early Saturday that resulted in a man being shot.

White Bear Lake police said they responded to a shooting at a private residence in the 2300 block of County Road E at 2:46 a.m.

A resident of the house called 911 to report that multiple suspects had forcibly entered the house, and several shots were fired.

The person who was injured in the shooting was taken to M Health Fairview St. John’s Hospital in Maplewood. Police described his injuries as “nonlife-threatening.” He was not identified by police.

The suspects fled before police arrived on the scene, and no one is currently in custody. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting White Bear Lake in the investigation.

“We believe this was not a random incident and do not believe there is a threat to the public,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information may call the White Bear Lake Police Department at 651-429-8511.