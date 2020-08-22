Police are investigating a shooting in Burnsville that occurred early Saturday morning.
When police arrived at the scene around 1 a.m., they said a man who had been shot was lying outside a residence on the 600 block of 145th Street East.
The man’s identity was not released; he was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis for treatment. His condition is unknown.
The Burnsville Police Department is investigating the shooting with help from the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
KSTP reported that police are searching for three male suspects, all wearing black long-sleeve shirts and light-colored jeans. The suspects may have left in a black sedan, police told KSTP.
