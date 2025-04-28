World

Man in Puerto Rico dies trying to drive through floodwaters amid heavy rains

A man who tried to drive his car through floodwaters was swept away and killed Monday in Puerto Rico as heavy rains lashed the island, authorities said.

The Associated Press
April 28, 2025 at 7:49PM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A man who tried to drive his car through floodwaters was swept away and killed Monday in Puerto Rico as heavy rains lashed the island, authorities said.

The incident occurred in a heavily flooded area of San Juan, the U.S. territory's capital, police said in a statement.

Flash flood warnings and flood advisories were issued Monday for several towns across Puerto Rico, which has been hit by persistent rain since Friday.

Nearly nine inches (23 centimeters) of rain has fallen in some areas since Friday, according to the National Weather Service in San Juan.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

Business

Wall Street takes a breath ahead of another week full of potential swings

U.S. stocks drifted to a mixed finish on Monday, ahead of potential flashpoints this week that could bring more sharp swings for financial markets.

World

Canadians vote in an election dominated by Trump's trade war and bluster

World

Man in Puerto Rico dies trying to drive through floodwaters amid heavy rains