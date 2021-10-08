A man down in a lane of traffic on a Brooklyn Park highway was struck overnight by an SUV and killed early Friday, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 2:30 a.m. on westbound Hwy. 612 near Zane Avenue, according to the State Patrol.

The SUV, driven by 39-year-old Nathaniel J. Preble, of Minneapolis, hit the man "in the center of the right lane," read a statement from the patrol.

Authorities have yet to release the dead man's identity other than to say he was 32 years old and from Burnsville.

As the morning commute began in earnest, Hwy. 610 remained closed between Russell and Zane avenues as investigators worked the crash scene, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation said. Also closed was the entrance ramp from Noble Parkway to westbound Hwy. 610, the agency said.

