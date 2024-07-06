A man was reported in critical condition Friday evening after falling about 30 feet in the area around Mill Ruins Park near the Mississippi River in downtown Minneapolis.

Emergency responders were called to the park area, between the Stone Arch Bridge and the intersection of West River Parkway and Portland Avenue, at around 6:30 p.m.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Rita Juran, the man was atop some ruins and fell onto the rocks below. Responders prepared to rappel down to rescue him, but ultimately were able to walk him out using a stretcher.

Assistant Fire Chief Melanie Rucker said they did not yet know how it was that the man fell.