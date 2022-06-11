Minneapolis police officers responding to reports of gunshots fired early Saturday found a man in the driver's seat of a vehicle in the median who had been shot, police said. He died at the scene.

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Nicollet Avenue just before 3:20 a.m.

Officers later learned that a second man from the scene, but not in the same vehicle, suffered a noncritical gunshot wound and was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center by a private vehicle.

No arrests have been made.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the deceased man's name, along with the cause and nature of his death. This is the 40th death investigated as a homicide by the Minneapolis Police Department this year.