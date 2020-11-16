A man’s body was located in a vacant lot in St. Cloud over the weekend under what police are calling suspiscous circumstances.

A passerby alerted police around 8:10 p.m. Saturday to the body in the 1000 block of SE. 55th Avenue, just east of the St. Cloud Regional Airport.

The man is white, in his 20s and “as of this time, has not been identified,” a police statement read.

The police statement added that “the death is considered suspicious at this time.”

Police and the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension had the body taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Anoka for an autopsy.

Anyone with information this case is urged to contact police at 1-320-251-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301.