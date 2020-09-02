A driver fleeing police in a stolen vehicle crashed into a New Hope home, injuring a man who was inside the residence.

Crystal police spotted the stolen vehicle just after 10 p.m. Tuesday on the 3200 block of Edgewood Avenue N. The driver sped off west on 32nd Avenue at a high rate of speed and an officer pursued the vehicle. The driver crashed into the living room of a residence on the 3200 block of Independence Avenue in neighboring New Hope, said Crystal Police Chief Stephanie Revering.

The homeowner was struck by the stolen vehicle and taken by ambulance to a hospital with minor injuries, Revering said.

The suspect, who was arrested, has several felony warrants for auto theft.

The New Hope Police Department is investigating the crash.