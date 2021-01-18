BERLIN — A 54-year-old man has been hospitalized in northern Germany after being bitten in the face by a camel, police said Monday.
The employee of the Perleberg Zoo, located between Berlin and Hamburg, was cleaning the camel enclosure on Sunday morning and feeding the animals when one turned suddenly and bit him, police said.
Police characterized the injuries as "serious" and said the man, whose name was not released, was being treated in a local hospital.
The zoo is closed at the moment under German coronavirus lockdown restrictions.
