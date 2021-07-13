A freight train fatally struck a man walking his bicycle along tracks on a rail bridge on the edge of a Minnetonka park, authorities said.
The incident occurred about 6:15 p.m. Monday on a rail bridge near Big Willow Park, according to police.
Emergency responders declared the man dead at the scene, which is north of Minnetonka Boulevard and west of Hopkins Crossroad. The man's identity hasn't been released.
Paul Walsh
