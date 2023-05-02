A man hit by gunfire from a moving vehicle along a busy thoroughfare in north Minneapolis has died days later, officials said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 8:20 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of West Broadway, police said.

Police have identified the victim as 28-year-old Isiah Lee, whose city of residence has yet to be disclosed. Police said Lee was shot in the head and taken in a private vehicle to North Memorial Health Hospital. He died Sunday, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police have announced no arrests in connection with the the shooting.

The gunfire came from a block to the north from a vehicle heading east on N. 21st Avenue, according to a search warrant affidavit filed by police on Monday that seeks permission to receive Lee's medical records from North Memorial.

There have been 18 homicides in the city so far this year, according to a Star Tribune database. There were 33 at this time last year.