A man was hit by a driver early Tuesday in Blaine and killed, officials said.
The incident occurred about 4:30 a.m. on NE. 109th Avenue, just east of NE. Hwy. 65, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.
Emergency responders arrived to find the man down in the road and declared him dead at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said. His identity has yet to be released.
"A short time later," the driver and his vehicle were located, said Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Tierney Peters. The driver is cooperating with the investigation, Peters said. Officials have not disclosed his name, nor have the detailed the circumstances leading up to the crash.
