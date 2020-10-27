STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Portage County sheriff's officials say a 44-year-old man is suspected of intentionally striking his father with a vehicle.
The 76-year-old father was hit by the vehicle Monday in Amherst and later died of his injuries.
His son is in the Portage County Jail on a possible charge of first-degree intentional homicide. He's expected to appear in court Wednesday.
