A man who was shot in the head over the weekend in a south Minneapolis neighborhood has died, authorities said.

The man, 45, died Wednesday at HCMC from his injuries suffered about 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of S. 14th Avenue, police said. His identity has yet to be released.

No arrests have been announced as of Thursday morning.

Officers responding to the shooting scene located the man down in the street, police said. The officers provided immediate medical aid until Fire Department and emergency medical responders arrived and took over.

Preliminary information indicates that at least one shot was fired from a passenger vehicle before the driver fled the area, according to police.

There have been 23 homicides in the city so far this year, according to a Star Tribune database.