Man gets life in prison in killing of transgender model in the South Caucasus nation of Georgia

TBILISI, Georgia — A man was convicted Wednesday of stabbing to death a transgender actor and model in her apartment in Georgia last year, a killing that shocked the South Caucasus nation and came a day after lawmakers passed legislation that severely restricted LGBTQ+ rights.
Beka Jaiani, 26, was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of murder with particular cruelty and beating of Kesaria Abramidze, 37.
Jaiani had partially admitted guilt but rejected accusations of particular cruelty or that there were gender-based motives for his actions. He was not in the Tbilisi courtroom for the verdict, saying his psychological and emotional state prevented his being there, but added he regretted his actions.
His lawyer, Giorgi Mdinaradze, denounced the verdict as ''based solely on moral considerations rather than moral grounds,'' and said he would appeal the conviction.
According to media reports, Jaiani and Abramidze were in a relationship for about two years and fought a lot before the killing in September 2024.
A day after the killing, dozens of mourners brought flowers and candles to a makeshift memorial in central Tbilisi to Abramidze, whom members of the LGBTQ+ community praised as a symbol of strength and freedom. Although activists did not link the killing to the passage of the legislation, some feared the new laws could lead to an increase in hate crimes.
Her death was a chilling reminder of the LGBTQ+ community's vulnerability in Georgia, a country of 3.7 million people where the Orthodox Church wields significant influence, and demonstrations against gay rights are common.
LGBTQ+ rights were severely curtailed by the laws that banned same-sex marriage, adoptions by same-sex couples and public endorsement and depictions of LGBTQ+ relationships and people in the media. The laws also banned gender-affirming care and changing gender designations in official documents.