Man found unresponsive in Faribault manhole dies

A man died after being found unresponsive in a Faribault manhole Friday.
The manhole had high levels of hydrogen sulfide and carbon monoxide, as well as low oxygen levels, tests found.
The Faribault Fire Department and law enforcement responded to a call of a person unresponsive in a manhole on the 1900 block of Second Avenue Northwest in Faribault around 7:30 a.m. Friday, a Faribault Fire Department news release said.
Firefighters entered the manhole and gave the man oxygen before removing the man and taking him to a waiting North Ambulance helicopter, the release said. The manhole had high levels of hydrogen sulfide and carbon monoxide, as well as low oxygen levels, tests found.
“This is a tragic event and our hearts go out to the family and friends of the individual,” Fire Chief Dustin Dienst said in a statement.
The Faribault Fire Department and Faribault Police conducted an investigation and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified.