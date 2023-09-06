A man was found shot to death in a Brooklyn Park home late Wednesday morning, officials said.

A relative of the 54-year-old man called law enforcement and reported finding him unresponsive in the home in the 7200 block of 72nd Lane shortly after 10:20 a.m., police said. The man's identity has yet to be released.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, no arrests have been made in what police have classified as a homicide.