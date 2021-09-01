Authorities found a 36-year-old Princeton man shot to death Sunday at a residence northwest of the Twin Cities.

Mille Lacs County sheriff's deputies found the body of Jordon J. Kelley at a home north of Princeton in the 10100 block of 55th Street, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies attempted life-saving efforts on Kelley, but he died at the scene after being shot in the chest, according to the Sheriff's Office.

No arrests have been announced, nor have authorities disclosed a possible motive for the killing.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482