Authorities found a 36-year-old Princeton man shot to death Sunday at a residence northwest of the Twin Cities.
Mille Lacs County sheriff's deputies found the body of Jordon J. Kelley at a home north of Princeton in the 10100 block of 55th Street, the Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies attempted life-saving efforts on Kelley, but he died at the scene after being shot in the chest, according to the Sheriff's Office.
No arrests have been announced, nor have authorities disclosed a possible motive for the killing.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Man found shot to death at home north of Princeton
No arrests have been announced, nor have authorities disclosed a possible motive for the killing
Nation
In Ida's aftermath, no quick relief in sight for Louisiana
Louisiana residents still reeling from flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Ida scrambled for food, gas, water and relief from the sweltering heat as thousands of line workers toiled to restore electricity and officials vowed to set up more sites where people could get free meals and cool off.
Business
Julie Pace named new Associated Press executive editor
Julie Pace, a longtime Washington journalist who managed coverage of the U.S. government during a period of historic tumult, was named Wednesday as the executive editor and senior vice president of The Associated Press.
Local
Wisconsin backs down on regulating swimming pool rental app
Wisconsin regulators have backed down on demands that operators of a startup that allows private homeowners to rent their swimming pools by the hour said would kill their business.
East Metro
Life and no parole for 19-year-old who fatally shot man in South St. Paul after rift over a woman
A teenager also was shot and seriously wounded.