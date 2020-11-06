A man found shot this week in a vehicle that crashed in north Minneapolis has died, authorities said Thursday.

The gunfire occurred about 6:50 p.m. in the 1800 block of N. Bryant Avenue, where police officers found the wounded man in the driver's seat, police said.

The man was taken to HCMC and died there Wednesday night, according to police.

Police said the man was in his mid- to late 20s. His identity has not been released.

Emergency dispatch audio indicated that the man was shot in the head.

No arrests have been made in what is one of 73 homicides in the city so far this year.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous, and a reward is possible for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Paul Walsh