Twin Cities Suburbs

Man found lying in Bloomington street dies; suspect arrested

The victim appeared to have been hit by a car, police said.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 7, 2025 at 6:15PM
Bloomington squad car (Bloomington Police Department)

An investigation is underway in Bloomington after a man was found lying in a street with critical injuries and later died.

Police and first responders found the man in the 8300 block of 11th Avenue S. about 8:45 p.m. Thursday and believe he had been hit by a vehicle, said Bloomington Police Department Deputy Chief Kimberly Clauson.

The 21-year-old man from Bloomington was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis where he was declared dead, Clauson said.

Witnesses told police that the victim, whose name has not been released, had been speaking to a person who was in a vehicle when they heard yelling.

When the witnesses went outside, they found the man lying in the street.

A few hours later, detectives arrested a 21-year-old man in Apple Valley without incident. The suspect was taken to the city jail and remained in custody Friday.

Charges are pending, Clauson said.

about the writer

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

See More

More from Twin Cities Suburbs

See More

Twin Cities Suburbs

Man found lying in Bloomington street dies; suspect arrested

card image

The victim appeared to have been hit by a car, police said.

News & Politics

Special election in pivotal Minnesota House race slated for Tuesday

card image

Twin Cities

FBI: Minneapolis restaurant granted lucrative ‘favors’ by Feeding Our Future

card image