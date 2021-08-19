Mounds View police are investigating the death of a man found fatally shot next to his vehicle.
Police were called to the 2500 block of County Road 1 for multiple shots fired about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release. They were also told that the victim left the scene in a white vehicle.
When officers caught up to him at Mounds View Boulevard and Pleasant View Drive, they found him on the ground by his vehicle unresponsive with a gunshot wound.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
No suspects have been identified by police, who are asking for the public's help.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 763-717-4071 or 1-800-222-8477.
Alex Chhith
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Carter's 2022 budget restores St. Paul library cuts
The fixes would rely on short-term federal aid.
Coronavirus
Bunker's nightclub temporarily closes due to COVID cases
The North Loop live music mainstay had only just reopened July 8 after 15 dark months.
Local
Judge promises quick ruling on guns at Minnesota State Fair
A judge on Thursday promised a quick ruling on whether people with permits to carry firearms can bring their guns into the Minnesota State Fair, which opens in one week.
Local
Rent control will appear on St. Paul ballots in November
Groups for and against the proposal are kicking off lobbying efforts.
Duluth
Superior National Forest fire in rural Lake County grows to almost 7 square miles
The Greenwood Fire was caused by lightning.