Mounds View police are investigating the death of a man found fatally shot next to his vehicle.

Police were called to the 2500 block of County Road 1 for multiple shots fired about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release. They were also told that the victim left the scene in a white vehicle.

When officers caught up to him at Mounds View Boulevard and Pleasant View Drive, they found him on the ground by his vehicle unresponsive with a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects have been identified by police, who are asking for the public's help.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 763-717-4071 or 1-800-222-8477.

Alex Chhith