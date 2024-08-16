News & Politics

Man found fatally shot inside camper in Maplewood

Police have not said if any arrests have been made.

By Tim Harlow

Star Tribune

August 16, 2024 at 5:50PM
(Maplewood Police Department)

Maplewood police are investigating the death of a man found inside a camper as a homicide.

Officers went to the 2600 block of Elm Street at about 7:55 p.m. Thursday on a report of a 38-year-old man who was deceased. Authorities determined the man died of multiple gunshot wounds, said Lt. Joe Steiner with the Maplewood Police Department.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Police have not said if any arrests have been made and have not shared any details as to what might have led to the man’s death.

“This incident remains an active investigation,” Steiner said, adding that police are investigating the death as a homicide with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.


Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather. 

See More

More from News & Politics

See More
Greater Minnesota

Wildfire smoke sets off red air quality alert for northwest Minnesota

Smoky conditions will last until at least Sunday.

News & Politics

Man found fatally shot inside camper in Maplewood

Nation

‘Shoot me up with a big one’: The pain of Matthew Perry’s last days