Maplewood police are investigating the death of a man found inside a camper as a homicide.
Man found fatally shot inside camper in Maplewood
Police have not said if any arrests have been made.
Officers went to the 2600 block of Elm Street at about 7:55 p.m. Thursday on a report of a 38-year-old man who was deceased. Authorities determined the man died of multiple gunshot wounds, said Lt. Joe Steiner with the Maplewood Police Department.
The name of the victim has not been released.
Police have not said if any arrests have been made and have not shared any details as to what might have led to the man’s death.
“This incident remains an active investigation,” Steiner said, adding that police are investigating the death as a homicide with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
