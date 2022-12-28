A man was found fatally shot late Tuesday in an alley in the 500 block of Lawson Avenue West on St. Paul's North End, according to a police spokesperson.

The death was classified as the city's 40th homicide in 2022, a one-year record for St. Paul.

St. Paul police said that officers responded to a 911 call just before midnight, reporting shots fired in the area. They located an adult male in the alley who was suffering from apparent gunshot injuries. St. Paul Fire medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators began looking for possible witnesses and have not identifed a suspect. The Forensics Services Unit processed the area for evidence. Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5650.

The Ramsey County medical examiner will identify the victim and determine his exact cause of death.