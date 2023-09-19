A man was found dead with a stab wound Monday in downtown Montevideo, in southwestern Minnesota, and police are investigating.

The body was discovered around 6:30 a.m. Monday by a postal worker in a grassy area next to the post office parking lot along South First Street, the Montevideo Police Department said in a news release Monday. The department labeled the death as suspicious.

Officials had not disclosed the man's identity as of Monday night.

The investigation is still in early stages, and there is no known threat to the public, the department said in its release. The state's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with this investigation. The department did not return a call seeking comment Monday night.