HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK, Hawaii — The body of a 75-year-old man was found after he apparently fell from a closed area of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park late Sunday night on Hawaii's Big Island, authorities said.
The National Park Service says family members reported the Hilo man missing from in the park early Monday.
Rangers and firefighters searched for him in the dark and then found his body 100 feet (30.48 meters) below the crater rim of a viewing area of Kilauea volcano.
A helicopter was needed to help retrieve his body. The park service says an investigation is underway.
People have been visiting the park at night to get a glimpse of a glowing lava lake from an eruption of the volcano.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Former NYT columnist Kristof makes case for Oregon residency
Former New York Times journalist Nicholas Kristof told Oregon's top election official Monday that his having voted in New York state in 2020 doesn't disqualify him from being a candidate for governor in Oregon.
Nation
Man found dead in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
The body of a 75-year-old man was found after he apparently fell from a closed area of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park late Sunday night on Hawaii's Big Island, authorities said.
Business
Scientist, enforcer, high-flyer: 3 women put a mark on tech
Three bright and driven women with ground-breaking ideas made significant — if very different — marks on the embattled tech industry in 2021.
Business
Live updates: Oregon reports over 9K new cases after holiday
Oregon reported more than 9,700 new cases of COVID-19 from the holiday weekend on Monday and smashed a previous record for weekly coronavirus cases with an average of about 2,400 new daily cases as the omicron variant took hold.
Nation
California lawmaker resigns to lead labor federation
A powerful state lawmaker resigned from the California Legislature on Monday to become the next leader of the nation's largest federation of labor unions.