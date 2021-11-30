A man who family members said they could not reach for several days was found dead Monday inside an air duct of a residence near the northwestern Minnesota town of Dent.

The 40-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said. The victim's name was not released.

Deputies went to the home just before 10 a.m. after concerned family members reported they had not been able to reach the victim by phone. Members of the Dent Fire Department and paramedics also went to the scene. Responders found the victim stuck in an air duct, the sheriff's office said.

"The death appears to be accidental," the sheriff's office said in its incident report.

An investigation is underway. No other information was immediately released.