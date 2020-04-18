A 27-year-old man was fighting for his life Friday after being shot in north Minneapolis’ Folwell neighborhood the night before.

Just before 9 p.m. Thursday, police responded to the 3500 block of N. Irving Avenue and found the man lying on the ground outside a home, according to officials and emergency radio transmissions.

He was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the head, officials said.

Officers at the scene learned that a second man was shot in the chest but ran before police arrived. He was dropped off at North Memorial a short time later.

No arrests had been announced as of Friday.

Word of the shooting spread quickly on social media, where friends of the 27-year-old flooded his Facebook page with messages wishing for a speedy recovery.

K.G. Wilson, a longtime North Side activist, said that he went to the scene Thursday to comfort the man’s family and friends who had gathered, and that he urged them not to retaliate.

“He’s in pretty bad shape,” Wilson said of the victim. “It’s sad that we have to be in the community dealing with the coronavirus, and then something like this tragically happens to a young man.”

A spokeswoman for North Memorial said Friday that she couldn’t share any information about the shooting victim.

Court records show the man had been targeted in shootings before and been at the scene of a gang shootout in northeast Minneapolis last year.

A department spokesman said last week that the number of gunshot victims was down roughly 22% citywide compared with last year. But on Friday the spokesman said current numbers were unavailable.

A neighbor filmed and shared the shooting’s chaotic aftermath on Facebook Live, which showed people gathering at the scene, including one man who is seen pacing while on a phone; later an unidentified woman’s voice is heard on the livestream telling someone that she was just getting out of the bathtub when she heard gunfire.

Between sobs, she said she immediately ran toward the front door to see what happened.

“All I can hear is, ‘Mom, come and save me,’ ” she said, according to the livestream.