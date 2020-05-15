CENTER CITY, Minn. — Law enforcement officers are looking for the person who fatally stabbed a man at a residence in Chisago County early Friday.
Dispatchers got a call about 2:20 a.m. about a stabbing in Sunrise Township east of North Branch, according to sheriff's officials.
Deputies and North Branch police officers arrived and began life saving efforts.
An ambulance took the victim to a nearby open area to meet a medical helicopter. But sheriff's officials say the man died before he could be transported.
The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle before law enforcement arrived.
