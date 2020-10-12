A man has died following a shooting in north Minneapolis on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.
Police spokesman John Elder said that shortly before 3 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of N. Plymouth and Logan avenues, just a couple of blocks from the Fourth Precinct police headquarters.
The victim was suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken in an ambulance to HCMC, where he was in critical condition Sunday afternoon and later died, Elder said. The identity and age of the victim have not been released. No further details were available Sunday evening.
KIM HYATT and MARA KLECKER
