Authorities have released the name of a man fatally shot in St. Paul's North End Wednesday night and continue to investigate the shooting.

Kenneth T. Wells, 39, of White Bear Township, was shot about 10 p.m. in the vicinity of Rice Street and Manitoba Avenue and died of his injuries, the Ramsey County Medical Examiner said.

Wells' death marked the 24th homicide in St. Paul this year, said Sgt. David McCabe, a Police Department spokesman.

Police went to the intersection after getting calls about shots fired and found Wells suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, McCabe said.

No one has been arrested. Investigators are asking for anybody with information to call the St. Paul Police Department's Homicide Unit at 651-266-5650.