A man was shot while driving on Interstate 94 in north Minneapolis early Tuesday and died after he was taken to a hospital.

Officers went to the intersection of Dowling Avenue and N. 6th Street at about 12:10 a.m. on reports of a shooting and found the victim inside a vehicle that had crashed into a garage, said police spokesman Adam Kennedy.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was suffering from gunshot wounds, Kennedy said.

Police gave medical aid until paramedics arrived and took the man to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale where he later died, Kennedy said.

Preliminary information indicates the shooting may have occurred on I-94 near the Dowling Avenue ramp, Kennedy said.

No arrests have been made.

Anybody with information can submit a tip by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477) or at CrimeStoppersMN.org.